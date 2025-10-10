This soft toy caused a ‘despicable’ blockage which left residents in a Sheffield neighbourhood unable to flush their toilets properly.

Yorkshire Water were called out to Gleadless following reports of a bad smell and difficulty flushing toilets.

The Kevin the Minion Toy which blocked drains in Gleadless, Sheffield. Photo: Yorkshire Water | Yorkshire Water

Their fast response team attended and checked a nearby manhole for potential blockages.

They discovered a selection of children’s toys, including a cuddly Kevin the Minion from the Despicable Me franchise, looking brown, worse for wear and unlikely to be getting a cuddle anytime soon.

Joe Sykes, wastewater regional operations manager, Yorkshire Water, said: “It’s certainly an interesting job being one of the frontline team.

“We never quite know what we might find when investigating a blockage or a domestic pollution incident. Teams have discovered abandoned boots, suitcases, rubber ducks and now, Kevin the Minion.”

He added: “In this instance, not only was this a sad end to a much-loved toy, it’s also not child’s-play to remove things from drains and sewers that shouldn’t have been flushed down the toilet, thrown into manholes or poured down the sink in the first place.

“Anything other than the 3-P’s (paper, pee and poo) such as wipes, cotton-buds, fats, oils and grease can cause really serious blockages, damage property, the environment and cost a lot of money to fix.”

Yorkshire Water says blockages, like the Kevin the Minion toy, can cause sewers and drains to back up and spill into homes and gardens.

And the firm added that over 40 per cent of all blockages in the Yorkshire region can be traced back to the wrong items being washed down the sink or flushed down the toilet.

The damage, repairs and clean-up operation can be very costly.

There are tips and advice about making small changes to avoid blockages on the website unblocktober.org or on Yorkshire Water’s Bin it don’t block it campaign website.