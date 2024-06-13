Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project should be complete by July 2024.

A derelict and overgrown plot of land is being transformed into a flourishing community garden thanks to University of Sheffield students and a local Tenants and Residents Association (TARA).

Landscape & Architecture student Sam Penrose has been working with the Scraith Wood TARA for a year, alongside his final year of studies, to create what will soon be a beautiful community hub and social space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Thornett, the chairman of the local TARA, said he dreamed of developing the space during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the TARA lacked the funds to renovate the grey, concrete covered space.

Sam sourced funding from Hubbub and Starbucks and the project came to life. It is hoped it will be finished and ready by the early July 2024.