A derelict and overgrown plot of land is being transformed into a flourishing community garden thanks to University of Sheffield students and a local Tenants and Residents Association (TARA).
Landscape & Architecture student Sam Penrose has been working with the Scraith Wood TARA for a year, alongside his final year of studies, to create what will soon be a beautiful community hub and social space.
Peter Thornett, the chairman of the local TARA, said he dreamed of developing the space during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the TARA lacked the funds to renovate the grey, concrete covered space.
Sam sourced funding from Hubbub and Starbucks and the project came to life. It is hoped it will be finished and ready by the early July 2024.
Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from both Peter and Sam as this brilliant community project approaches completion.
