Hundreds of trees planted at mental health centre for children in Sheffield

Phil Branford, John Williams and Miriam Dobson tree planting at the Becton Centre

The tree planting is part of Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust’s green commitment with the aim of being

environmentally sustainable and increasing the wellbeing of patients, families and colleagues.

Miriam Dobson, Green Space for Health Outreach Officer from NHS Forests, said: “We work with sites to not only improve the local environment through reducing air pollution, storing carbon, and providing habitats for wildlife, but also improve the health and wellbeing of staff and patients on site.

“Planting trees at NHS sites makes a positive difference for many years to come by helping to reconnect staff and patients with nature and contributing towards the long-term health and wellbeing of key workers.”

It took the team roughly four hours to plant the trees with patients and colleagues joining in planting.

They were joined by John Williams, Executive Director of Finance and Green Plan Lead, who said: “Through collaborating with NHS Forests, we’ve not only created an attractive green space for people to enjoy but it has also provided our colleagues and young patients with the opportunity to spend time outside in nature planting the trees.”

Phil Branford, Environmental and Sustainability Officer at the Trust said: “Working with Miriam and NHS Forest we decided to plant a variety of Beech, Birch, Rowan and Cherry trees as these trees tend to grow really well in Sheffield.

“Also, cherry trees have beautiful blossom, which we feel will really add to the environment, supporting health and wellbeing on site.”