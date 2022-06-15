Fracking plans in Rotherham dismissed by Secretary of State hailed as “great news” by councillors

The application at Dinnington Road, Woodsetts, was lodged in 2018 by INEOS Upstream.

A public inquiry was held in June 2019, after INEOS appealed to the national planning inspectorate to overturn RMBC’s decision.

The Government’s inspector recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions – but Secretary of State Michael Gove “decided to dismiss the appeal and refuse planning permission”.

The decision, made by Housing Minister Stuart Andrew on behalf of Mr Gove, was welcomed by all three RMBC councillors who represent the Anston & Woodsetts ward.

Councillor Tim Baum-Dixon, Conservative councillor for the ward, said: “This is great news for Woodsetts and the rest of the Anston and Woodsetts ward and we are fully supportive of this decision.

“My Conservative colleague Tracey Wilson and I have been opposed to fracking in the area.

“This has been a worry to many Woodsetts residents and through the hard work of groups such as Woodsetts Against Fracking and our MP Alexander Stafford we hope this decision marks the end of the matter.”

Councillor Drew Tarmey, Liberal Democrat councillor for Anston & Woodsetts, added: “I have always been firmly opposed to fracking in Woodetts and local residents have quite rightly been concerned about ambiguities in govermnent’s position on fracking in recent years.