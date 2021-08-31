Members of the group say two more of their colleagues were detained by police over protests which continued over the Bank Holiday weekend in the capital.

Two members of the Sheffield group, pensioners Janice Brown and Geraldine Roberts, were arrested a week ago. Ms Brown said they were arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Ms Brown said she was arrested along with friend Ms Roberts after refusing to leave Oxford Circus on Wednesday, after a giant pink table had been erected there by the group. Some protesters had glued themselves to it, she added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extinction rebellion campaigner Janice Brown was arrested last week

She said two more members of the group had been arrested on Saturday and Sunday.

Ms Brown said she and fellow protesters were singing in Charing Cross Police Station, which she said had very good acoustics, after their arrest..

She said: “I am retired and I am not risking my future in the way some younger people would be. I feel that is something that people of my age have to offer over this.”

There are plans for a protest in Sheffield city centre on Wednesday and Friday this week, through a piece of performance art on Pinstone Street.

Ms Brown, a 67-year-old grandmother from Nether Edge was in London as the group focused its campaign on the capital’s financial district and institutions which it says are helping to fuel climate change.

She said: “As time goes on the worst predictions about climate change are being seen to be coming true even quicker than expected – all the fires and floods and extreme weather in every country around the world, including this country.

“I have two daughters and two grandsons and I am terrified for their future.” She said she went to London because she thought it was important to demonstrate where the powers are that can make the changes.

The retired probation and health worker added: “The Government has declared a climate emergency but seems to have done very little to take any action and they are still planning to invest in fossil fuels. They’ve got to stop and stop now.”