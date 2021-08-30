Here are 17 rescue cats in South Yorkshire searching for their forever homes

1. Tiny

Domestic short haired cat Tiny is aged seven and he is looking for a quiet loving home where he can enjoy spending time with his new owner having a fuss. Tiny came to Thornberry suffering from some respiratory problems and after his vet check he has been prescribed steroids. He is good at taking his medication and his breathing is improving.His new owner will need to keep up his treatment. Tiny needs an adult only home and would prefer to be the only pet so that he can have all the attention for himself. Sadly Tiny only has one eye but he copes well with this and it causes him no problems.

Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary