Here are 17 rescue cats in South Yorkshire searching for their forever homes

Here are 17 such cats at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston, near Sheffield.
Anyone interested in any of the cats should fill out an Animal Enquiry Form available on the charity’s website, or call the cattery on 01909 564399
1. Tiny
Domestic short haired cat Tiny is aged seven and he is looking for a quiet loving home where he can enjoy spending time with his new owner having a fuss. Tiny came to Thornberry suffering from some respiratory problems and after his vet check he has been prescribed steroids. He is good at taking his medication and his breathing is improving.His new owner will need to keep up his treatment. Tiny needs an adult only home and would prefer to be the only pet so that he can have all the attention for himself. Sadly Tiny only has one eye but he copes well with this and it causes him no problems.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Buster
Buster is a domestic short hair cat, aged eight months. He is a playful young cat who loves to run around playing with all his toys and is happy being handled and receiving cuddles. He's very affectionate and just wants to loved and played with. He's looking for a home where he will recover lots of enrichment, stimulation and hours of playtime.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Dec (with Ant)
Eight year old Ant is a domestic short hair cat. Ant and Dec are two male cats who absolutely adore each other. They have always been together and unfortunately their owner died and they were being fed by a neighbour before coming into Thornberry. They're very affectionate and friendly cats who love having fusses and head bumps with people.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Ant (with Dec)
Nine year old Ant is a domestic short hair cat. Ant and Dec are two cats who absolutely adore each other, they have always been together, but unfortunately their owner died. They were being fed by a neighbour before coming into Thornberry. They're very affectionate and friendly cats who love having fusses and head bumps with people.
Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary