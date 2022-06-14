Independent renewable energy firm Banks Renewables is developing a planning application for a new solar energy park on a 116-hectare site to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington, North of Todwick Road.

The Common Farm solar project would have an installed capacity of up to 50MW, which would be enough to meet the annual energy requirements of up to 18,800 family homes and would displace over 11,470 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the electricity supply network each year, says the firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent renewable energy firm Banks Renewables is developing a planning application for a new solar energy park on a 116-hectare site to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington, North of Todwick Road.

A 50MW battery energy storage system linking directly into the Thurcroft electricity sub-station around three kilometres to the north of the site would also form part of the project.

Banks Renewables say a detailed ecology and biodiversity strategy is also being developed to ensure the site delivers a net benefit in biodiversity.

The firm expects to submit a planning application to Rotherham Council for the new scheme in the coming months.

Banks Renewables’ website detailing the scheme states that the Common Farm site “was identified as having the best opportunity to create a solar farm that links directly into the nearby electricity substation.

“The local electricity grid has sufficient capacity to accommodate our proposed south facing Common Farm site. The project will also include a battery storage facility which will enable us to store energy generated from the sun and deliver it to homes when they need it most.”

The construction period is expected to last between six and nine months if the scheme is approved, and the site will be operational for 40 years.

Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager at The Banks Group, says: “Maximising the production of renewable energy from domestic sources is a crucial part of the UK’s ongoing journey towards its Net Zero targets, especially within the current energy security climate, and the Common Farm solar scheme will further extend the contribution that we’re able to make locally towards reaching these goals.

“The project is located in an area that we know very well, and having conducted a detailed search, we identified this site as providing the best opportunity to create a solar park that links directly into the Thurcroft substation.”

Jill Askew, solar and flex project manager at Banks Renewables, adds: “As more sources of renewable energy are connected to the system, more innovative ways of storing the electricity they produce will be required.

“Peaks of energy demand usually take place in the morning and early evening, but this is not necessarily when renewable energy is being generated.

“The battery energy storage system at Common Farm would help to ensure reliable, stable and balanced electricity grid operation at times of peak demand and would support the UK’s continuing drive towards its Net Zero ambitions.”

“We are really looking forward to meeting and working closely with local residents, stakeholders and other community representatives to ensure we develop a comprehensive and detailed planning application, while taking on board their views on what might be delivered in a package of local benefits that will form a key part of the project."