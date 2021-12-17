Solar farm that ‘would operate for 40 years’ planned for land near Sheffield

Durham based Banks Renewables has submitted a request to carry out an Environment Impact Assessment Screening Opinion, which was approved on December 6.

Rotherham Council received the request in October for the site at Common Farm, off Todwick Road.

If approved, the solar farm would have a capacity of 49 megawatts.

Access to the 115 ha site will be taken from Todwick Road Industrial Estate and Booker's Lane.

The construction period would be expected to last for around six months, according to planning documents.

It would include 4.5M solar panels, underground cabling, site office, battery storage, and a substation compound.

The facility would operate for 40 years, when it will be dismantled and returned to farmland.