Residents call for repairs after council installs barriers after latest collapse of lake bank at popular Sheffield park

Residents are calling for action after another collapse of the bank of the lake at a popular Sheffield park.

Sheffield Council has put a barrier fence up around an area of the bank at Crookes Valley Park, near Crookesmoor, after a section of the walled sides gave way, and says the wet winter has caused a deterioration of the retaining walls around the lake. The latest section to collapse appears to be on the side nearest to the Dam House pub. A large section of the lakeside on the Harcourt Road side of the lake has already been fenced off for some time because of what appears to be subsidence on the pathway which runs next to some waterside benches.

Picture shows the latest section of the walled bank to collapse. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Those benches are no longer accessible to the public.

The Star asked park users if they thought repairs needed to be carried out now. And the response was that the lake was an important feature that should be repaired.

Alirezar Paslar, from Crookes, said: “We’ve been coming here for years now and we love it here. One of the main reasons we love it here is the water. in the centre. It’s the main point of Crookes Valley Park. So I really hope that...it gets better. We know that there are problems around it but we hope it gets fixed and remains the beautiful watery scene that we see here.

Stephen Biggin, from Wisewood, said the fences had been there a long time and it spoiled the park for people. He said: “It’s a bit of any eyesore really.”

Of the lake, he said: “I think it’s very important, particularly in the summer months.”

Barriers are already in place along the north west bank of the lake, the side nearest Harcourt Road. Photo: David Kessen

Emil Eglit, from Broomhill, said it was very important that that lake was fixed. He said: “The fences don’t look nice, it takes away from the ambience and the lake is very important to Crookes Valley Park because it makes the park unique in its own way.”

Sophie March, from Crookesmoor, said: “I think it would be nice if they could get rid of the barriers just so its easier to sit by the lake.”

Georgia Barton, also from Crookesmoor, added: “It’s a lovely environment to be in and it ruins the view, having the grating along there.”

Officials at Sheffield Council say they are committed to the park, but are looking at how they could deal with the problem with the side of the lake.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, who chairs the authority’s communities, parks and leisure committee, said: “This is a much-loved park, and we want to reassure users and local residents that we are committed to ensuring it remains a great space for people to visit and enjoy.

“The council is currently funding feasibility and survey work to better understand the structural condition of the water body at Crookes Valley Park and to identify ways forward to address the issues.

“The unprecedented rainfall over the winter has significantly impacted this site, unfortunately leading to a deterioration of the retaining walls in the reservoir.

“We are dedicated to ensuring Crookes Valley Parks remains a great space for everyone and the survey work will help us do that.”