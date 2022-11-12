Tens of thousands of activists joined March for Climate Justice demonstrations in cities across the UK, including Sheffield, and elsewhere in the world during a day of action staged to coincide with the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt. As world leaders gathered to discuss how to prevent environmental catastrophe, ordinary people joined rallies calling on industrialised nations to pay for the impact of climate change and speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

In Sheffield, protesters gathered in Barker’s Pool on Saturday, November 12, before marching through the city centre. They briefly stopped traffic near The Moor, as they filed across the road holding banners and placards aloft. Then bus operator First reported ‘multiple services’ experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes due to protestors blocking Charter Row at around 2pm. Unlike with previous protests staged by Extinction Rebellion, where the aim was to disrupt traffic to highlight their cause, it is understood the delays this time were simply due to the large number of protesters crossing the road during the march.

Below are some of the best photos from the demonstration in Sheffield, as shared with The Star by @mind.of.adam on Instagram.

1. March for Climate Justice Hundreds of protesters joined the March for Climate Justice demonstration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, November 12. Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo Sales

2. March for Climate Justice Hundreds of protesters joined the March for Climate Justice demonstration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, November 12. Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo Sales

3. March for Climate Justice Hundreds of protesters joined the March for Climate Justice demonstration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, November 12. Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo Sales

4. March for Climate Justice Hundreds of protesters joined the March for Climate Justice demonstration in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, November 12. Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo: @mind.of.adam via Instagram Photo Sales