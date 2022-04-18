Extinction Rebellion members from the city were among the activists who blockaded the major insurance marketplace Lloyd’s of London on Tuesday, April 12, to stop staff entering.

That was one of numerous stunts organised by the group during the week as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital to disrupt businesses it claims are among the worst contributors to the climate emergency and to demand bold action from the Government to address the crisis facing our planet.

Extinction Rebellion member Catherine Brentnall from Dronfield takes part in a People’s Assembly as part of the climate crisis protests in London

Extinction Rebellion is demanding an immediate end to all new fossil fuel investments and said it targeted Lloyd’s because it continues to insure fossil fuel projects around the world, enabling polluting industries like Arctic oil and gas drilling, and coal mining.

Carolyn Leary, of Nether Edge, who was among those joining the protests, said: “We have to make noise at Lloyd’s and all the other institutions that invest in, insure and continue to promote profit over the future of our only planet.”

Catherine Brentnall, who lives in Dronfield, spoke of her experience of being part of People’s Assemblies during the protests.

Extinction Rebellion protesters blockade the Lloyd’s of London building on Tuesday, April 12, as part of widescale climate crisis protests in the capital

“It was incredible. After occupying Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges for some time we broke into groups of ten to decide what we should do next. Each group had a note-taker, facilitator and time-keeper and the results from each group were reported, so that we heard from every single group. It was inspiring to see people model cooperative decision making in this way”.

Steph Howlett, of Nether Edge, is part of Extinction Rebellion’s samba band which entertained members of the public during the protests.

She said: “We found that on the whole people were receptive and really worried about the climate crisis, but didn’t know what to do.”

Extinction Rebellion members have also targeted oil giant Shell and glued themselves to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s offices during the protests, which are set to continue over coming weekends.

Following the protests, a spokesman for Lloyd’s said: “Lloyd’s supports safe and constructive engagement on climate change and we’re continuing to work to support a responsible transition.”