Green bins: Sheffield’s garden waste collection service for 2022 will begin again in March

The kerbside recycling subscription service offers 19 fortnightly green bin collections between March and November.

Residents must have signed up and paid before February 21 for the service which is run by Veolia in partnership with Sheffield Council.

Steve Newman, general manager at Veolia Sheffield, said: “We understand Sheffield residents want to recycle as much as possible and we want to make it as easy as possible by offering a convenient garden waste service. Customers will receive a fortnightly collection direct from their home which ensures their garden waste is composted at a local, licensed facility.”

If you sign up before February 21 you will be eligible for all 19 collections when they start in March for a cost of £57.65 – which is £1.52 per week.

Coun Paul Wood, executive member for housing, roads and waste management, said: “We know that the disposal of garden waste is important to many residents in the city and I recommend that people sign up as soon as possible so they can get the maximum benefit from this convenient, fortnightly, green bin collection service.“

Unwanted garden waste can also be recycled for free at any of the city’s five household waste recycling centres or at home by composting.

