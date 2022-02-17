The semi-detached property is on Wadsley Lane, Wadsley, has five bedrooms and is being marketed by Redbrik.

The house offers accommodation across four floors, including a separate two-bedroom, lower ground floor annexe. Through Airbnb, the property offers an 11% investment yield, nearly double that of the average standard rental investment in the area.

The property’s seller Julia said: “It’s been hugely popular on Airbnb, full every week at some points in the year!

“Particularly when the snooker is on in Sheffield or Tramlines Festival, we get really busy. It’s a great location for a number of events as well as having easy access to the Peak District. With the increase in UK staycations over the last two years, the property has been incredibly popular”

The Supertram network is easily accessible from the property, as are regular bus routes into the city centre. Hillsborough Park and the arena are also just a short walk away.

Julia added: “We’ve been letting the property through Airbnb for about four years now, and it brings in about £40,000 a year.

“We’ve loved the last four years and have met some fascinating people. We’ll often have cast members to stay when there’s a production on at one of the theatres, we’ve had actors when Netflix has been filming in Sheffield, and we get an author who comes over from Ireland to stay with us regularly.

“We’ll miss the property, but it’s our turn to pass it on for someone else to enjoy now. It makes a great Airbnb but it has so much potential. The ground floor could easily be turned into a coffee shop, the garden room downstairs could become owner-occupied, or it could be turned back into a substantial family home. It’s a really versatile property.”

The property has a House of Multiple Occupancy application underway and all the rooms are generously proportioned and complemented by modern suites.

The annexe is accessed via the rear garden and could provide secondary accommodation for a dependant relative or teenager looking to their own space. The property has been refurbished throughout and neutrally decorated.

Claire Shipman, north west Sheffield area manager for Redbrik, said: “It’s no surprise this property generates such a great return - the north west of Sheffield is a great area to buy at the moment for both owner-occupiers and investors.

“Rental properties are a reliable investment, but Julie has done a great job of thinking outside the box and using AirBnB. Her success with visitors is so nice to see - there’s a million reasons for people to visit Sheffield so this is a fantastic investment for someone to snap up!”

The Redbrik brocure adds: “You'll love the location. You're within walking distance of the many shops/amenities of Hillsborough and you have Middlewood Road shops just around the corner.”

It says a range of options are available - the property could proceed as a HMO, be retained as a rental/AirB&B or turn back into a substantial family home.

To view the property visit the website at https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property-for-sale-details/5-bedroom-semi-detached-house-for-sale-in-wadsley-lane-sheffield-s6-61fa5730f49646b76b70760c/

1. Kitchen The house offers accommodation across four floors including this kitchen. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Airbnb Through Airbnb, the property offers an 11% investment yield, nearly double that of the average standard rental investment in the area. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Full The property’s seller Julia said: “It’s been hugely popular on Airbnb, full every week at some points in the year! Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Great It’s a great location for a number of events as well as having easy access to the Peak District. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales