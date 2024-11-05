A series of pipes to reduce flooding is being installed in a South Yorkshire river near to where hundreds of homes were devastated in 2023’s Storm Babet.

The Environment Agency is putting ‘syphons’ in place in the River Rother at a barrier near Woodhouse Mill.

A series of 'syphon' pipes are being installed at the Woodhouse Mill regulator in the River Rother, South Yorkshire, to reduce the risk of flooding because the gate itself is 'stuck'. | Environment agency, Google Maps

However, these are just a temporary measure - as it was revealed the barrier’s gate is in fact stuck and cannot be opened following “routine maintenance” in August.

It comes after residents in Woodhouse Mill were warned to ‘take action now’ when a flood alert was issued on September 30 during heavy rain, and the levels at the ‘stuck shut’ River Rother regulator rose to 3.5m, which was 1.5m higher than the top of its normal range.

At some point after the maintenance in August, three pumps were installed to move water around the gate, but these are now being supported by the ‘syphons’ which can move four times as much water. The Star has asked when these first three pumps were installed.

Map of a flood warning on October 1 in parts of Woodhouse Mill and Beighton following persistent rain overnight. It has now emerged the gate during this time was ‘stuck’ and the water was being diverted by three pumps. | Environement Agency, Google, National World

The system means water can be diverted if there is a risk of flooding.

It also means roadworks to install the pumps will close the west bound lanes of the B6200 Reford Road, Woodhouse Mill, for nine days starting tomorrow (November 6). Diversions will be in place.

It comes after 150 Rotherham homeowners in Woodhouse Mill and Catcliffe saw their houses damaged on October 21, 2023, during the wettest three days in Yorkshire’s recorded history. Several to this day have still not moved back into their homes.

At a residents’ meeting in September, the EA’s director for Yorkshire apologised to upset residents for a flood warning system meant to alert residents failing on the night. The apology was poorly received.

Many residents - some of whom have now suffered through the floods in 2007 and now in 2023 - voiced their displeasure at the reliance on demonstrably unreliable automated systems, texts and alerts, they said.

“There should be a siren installed in Catcliffe, and now,” said one resident, to applause.

“That is an excellent idea,” said MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion, who chaired the meeting.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council claims it has invested £11.3m in flood alleviation schemes.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “As we move into wetter months, we understand the local community will be concerned about the increased flood risk. To reduce the risk of flooding to properties further we will be installing this syphon system.

“Our contractors are working at pace to develop a plan which will allow the barrier gate to be raised safely. It is a complex operation to install a lifting mechanism to the structure and safely raise the gate without damaging the rest of the structure or putting operators at risk.

"We thank people for their patience during the closure on Retford Road. Our contractors will be working extended hours and weekends to ensure installation can happen as soon as possible.”

“The current forecast indicates there is no imminent risk of flooding to property.

“We ask people to consider their flood-risk, sign up-for free alerts and warnings, and take the advice for preparing for and dealing with flooding by visiting www.gov.uk/flood.”