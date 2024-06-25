Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is hidden away in a corner of a popular Sheffield park, a facility many visitors do not use.

But now there are hope that the pavilion in Bolehills Park, Crookes, could finally open up to the public, for families to use during their daytime trips to the popular green space.

The original pavilion at Bolehills was destroyed in an arson attack in 2017 - and five years later a new facility was opened, just behind the bowling greens at the well known park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Friends of Bolehills Park outside the Pavilion. They hope to open the pavilion up during the days so people can use its facilities. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new pavilion includes an activity space, toilets and a kitchen, but is not usually open during the day.

Now, work has started to re-launch a Friends of Bolehills Park group, and there is an ambition among those who have signed up to open up the pavilion during the daytime to provide drinks and snacks from the kitchen, and also toilet facilities for families using the park.

Volunteers outlined their plans to The Star at the revamped organisation's first Community Day, which saw the pavilion open its doors, and also saw volunteers join Sheffield Council parks department staff in work to clear paths.

Volunteer Margaret Palmer serving drinks from the hatch at the Bolehills pavilion. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Monach, one of the group of volunteers which has re-launched Friends of Bolehills, said: “What we’re trying to do is open it up more regularly, try to get people to see that they can hire it, for all sorts of events.

“There are more and more community groups using it already, but Friends of the Bolehills, ideally we’d like to have it open more regularly, maybe at weekend mornings to offer coffees, teas, biscuits, cakes, that kind of thing. But we can only do it if there are enough members of the group, so we would like to have more people getting involved.”

Parliamentary candidate Olivia Blake was among those visiting the event. She said she thought it would be great to see the facility used more.

Volunteers cutting back the vegetation on a path at Bolehills Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Volunteers, and local councillor Minesh Parekh, were also getting involved in some of the physical maintenance work at the park, cutting back vegetation on a path through the park leading down towards its BMX track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials say work of that sort is now needed to be done manually, because Sheffield’s parks department has stopped using glyphosate weed killer.

Also among those taking part were the park’s bowling club, who use the pavilion as a base, and who recently held an open day to encourage people to try bowling.

The club is thought to have been at the park for 90 years.

But they were unable to play matches in the park for several years after the original, wooden pavilion was burned down in 2017.

The club, along with Sheffield Council, put in a funding bid with Sports UK which paid for the new building.