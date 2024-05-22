Bowling club to host open day
Bolehills Bowling Club is holding an open day on Sunday, June 2 from 10am until 4pm at the bowling green, Bolehills recreation ground, Northfield Avenue, Crookes S10 1UL
It is six years since the pavilion at Bolehills recreation ground burnt down. The club, with help from Sheffield City Council and Sports England, has risen from the ashes. It is now an active club with more than 50 members of all ages and from all walks of life.
The club's open day will be an opportunity for people new to the game to have a go and for more experienced bowlers to see what they think of the Bolehills green.
Coaching and refreshments will be available. Come and have a fun day out at a bowling green with one of the best views in Sheffield!