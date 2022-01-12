Have your say on canal charity's proposals to upgrade Harthill Reservoir near Sheffield

Have Your Say on Canal Charity's Proposals to Upgrade Harthill Reservoir

The Canal & River Trust announced plans in December 2020 to upgrade the reservoir to bring it in line with modern standards.

The team has been working hard over the last 12 months, carrying out ground investigations to inform the design of a new weir and overflow spillway.

Subject to planning permission, the main project is expected to start in summer 2022, with upgrade works due to complete in 2023. The trust will keep reservoir water levels temporarily reduced until the upgrade work is completed.

Sean McGinley, regional director for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “We are pleased to be sharing proposals to re-model the overflow spillway.

“The new design has been informed by extensive ground investigation and topographical studies, as well as heritage and ecological assessments that have taken place over the last 12 months.

“The reservoir is a much loved, well-used resource which feeds water to the Chesterfield Canal. It is important we carry out these works to bring the reservoir up to modern standards and to ensure people can continue to enjoy the important physical health and wellbeing benefits of being by water for many years to come.

“We are encouraging people to learn more about the proposed works andto have their say on the plans.”

The trust has launched a public consultation on the proposals and the p lans can be viewed online at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/harthill.

Alternatively, contact the team to have printed or large-scale versions sent out by post. Email [email protected] or call the freephone information line on 0800 028 8141.

An online community meeting to discuss the proposed plans and invite questions is open to all. This will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 6.30pm.

Register to attend the online meeting by emailing [email protected] or calling 0800 028 8141.

For more information about the Canal & River Trust, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.