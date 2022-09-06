Adopt a tree scheme bids to make Rotherham greener

More than 100 trees have been planted on Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, and residents are invited to adopt one and “give it some love”.

Councillor Adam Carter, ward councillor for Brinsworth said: “We are delighted to be launching an adopt a tree scheme in Brinsworth, which is a first for Rotherham.

Councillor Charlotte Carter, ward councillor for Brinsworth said:“It’s simple and easy to take part. All you need to do is let us know that you would like to take part and a newly planted tree near to your house will be allocated to you.”

Although RMBC is responsible for the trees, residents who adopt one can help to cultivate them.