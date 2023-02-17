Sheffield is today counting the cost of Storm Otto, with a man seriously injured in the chaos it brought

Trees have been taken down by the storm force winds that hit the city at around rush hour, uprooting trees in areas including Endcliffe Vale Road, which this morning had a police patrol car sealing it off while council workers tried to remove it.

A tree was also down in the Barnsley area, where a road was blocked by a tree in Cawthorne. While railway lines were briefly closed between Sheffield and other stations as a result of trees falling onto the tracks earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called just before 8.50am this morning (17 February 2023) to a report of a fallen tree on Endcliffe Vale Road, Sheffield. A man in his 50s was injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition. A property nearby was also damaged and structural engineers are at the scene. The road is currently closed with emergency services at the scene. The council and GeoAmey are also currently in attendance. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes whilst the road is closed.”

Police at Endcliffe Vale Road, where a man was seriously injured when a tree came down as Storm Otto's winds lashed Sheffield today

Buses were forced to divert from their usual route along Endcliffe Vale Road as a result of the tree falling there. The roots could clearly be seen torn from the ground in the garden of a large house next to the road. Stone slabs from the property’s driveway had also been pulled up by the force generated as it fell.

Shocked passers by stood around watching the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police patrol car could be seen stopped to close the road to traffic, directing traffic to turn off along Woodvale Road, at the incident, which was close to Sheffield University’s student flats.

Several council workers in orange high vis were on the scene with men and women with chain saws taking pieces from the 20m high tree, and putting them into a shredder.

Council workers on the scene at Endcliffe Vale Road, where a man was seriously injured when a tree came down as Storm Otto's winds lashed Sheffield today

Diverting its number six service, Stagecoach buses said: “Endcliffe Vale Road closed due to a fallen tree. Buses will divert via Clarkhouse Rd until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of homes in the city were without power, with reports on social media that it was due to power lines coming down. Homes in Stocksbridge, Loxley and Hillsborough were affected.

Meanwhile, a resident in Cawthorne, Barnsley, described how he saw a tree come down in the village, on Tivy Dale, narrowly missing a car.

He said: “Various plants in back garden knocked over. But that tree narrowly missed a car. Scary. I saw it come down. Made a mess of the wall. So went round to the house and let them know. It went slowly, then as the wall gave way, crash. Plenty of branches spread over the road. Thankfully no damage to cars or property.”

Endcliffe Vale Road, where a man was seriously injured when a tree came down as Storm Otto's winds lashed Sheffield today. PIcture shows the uprooted tree's roots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley Council said due to extremely high winds and for safety reasons, a temporary footbridge over the railway in the town centre was closed. Please use the Barnsley Interchange footbridge or another alternative way to cross over to the other side.

East Midlands Railway said lines between Sheffield and Stockport were closed at one stage this morning, due to a fallen tree. Another tree fall temporarily closed lines between Sheffield and Barnsley, said Northern Raid.

The fallen tree in Cawthorne