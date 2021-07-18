Emergency vehicles seen leaving Sheffield park after huge search launched for man in water

Emergency services were called to Crookes Valley Park today shortly before 7.30pm after a man was reportedly seen struggling in the lake there.

South Yorkshire Police said at 9.30pm that emergency services were ‘doing everything they can to find him’.

"Please avoid the area while the teams carry out their work,” added a spokeswoman for the force.

Emergency services at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a huge search was launched after a man reportedly got into difficulty in the water

The park remained cordoned off at 10pm this evening, with at least two fire engines and three police cars still at the scene, along with the fire service search and rescue dinghy, but emergency vehicles were seen starting to leave at around that time.A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to the park at 7.25pm and sent an ambulance and a hazardous area response team.

Police have yet to confirm whether a body has been found.

The lake at Crookes Valley Park is a popular spot with open water swimmers and a number of bathers were seen in the water over the weekend, despite warnings from Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue that it is unsafe to swim there.

Earlier this summer, Sheffield Council said it had considered whether open water swimming could be allowed but it was agreed that it is not a suitable location for casual swimming.

Speaking last month, Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for parks and leisure, said there were too many risks, including the depth of around 30ft in the centre, the possibility of unknown objects under the surface, the water quality and limited views from the main road which could delay reporting of incidents.

She said that at the time ‘we strongly advise people in the park, at all times, to stay out of the water’.

There are warning signs in place reminded people not to swim and the council has said park staff do advise people against doing so but it was difficult to prevent people entering the water.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been reminding people of the dangers of swimming in open water following the tragic death of teenager Sam Haycock who drowned at Ulley reservoir in Rotherham on May 28 despite his friends’ efforts to save him.

Following an inspection by SYFR, it was announced last month that more signs and safety equipment had been ordered for Crookes Valley Park.

