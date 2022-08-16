News you can trust since 1887
Emergency services sent out to Sheffield city centre street after driver crashes into central reservation

This was the scene on a Sheffield city centre street, after the emergency services were dispatched due to reports that a vehicle had crashed into the central reservation.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:55 pm

South Yorkshire Police were notified of a collision on Savile Street, Sheffield around 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, August 15).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a vehicle had collided with the central reservation.

"The driver of the vehicle had left the scene prior to officers arrival. Enquiries are continuing.”

An ambulance was also seen at the scene.

