Meadowhall and M1 Aston: Emergency services sent out to scene of two crashes near Sheffield
Traffic is beginning to recover, following two crashes near Sheffield - including one on the M1 - requiring an emergency services response.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The emergency services have been sent out to two crashes near Sheffield this afternoon, including one on the M1.
The first collision took place on Meadowhall Way near Meadowhall just before 12.45pm this afternoon (Tuesday, September 19, 2023).
A South Yorkshire Police said: "We received reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus and a Audi A1, at around 12.43pm today (19 September) on Meadowhall Way, Sheffield. Officers and Ambulance Services both attended the scene. No serious injuries have been reported from all parties involved. The cars have been recovered and the road is now open, with traffic returning to normal."
The second collision occurred at Junction 31 of the M1 in Aston, Rotherham, at around 1.30pm today, involving a lorry and a red Chevrolet.
The SYP spokesperson told The Star: "Officers alongside Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services attended the scene.
No injuries have been reported from both drivers. The M1 remains open as usual."