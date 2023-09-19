News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Watch Musaba give Sheffield Wednesday the lead over Middlesbrough
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Meadowhall and M1 Aston: Emergency services sent out to scene of two crashes near Sheffield

Traffic is beginning to recover, following two crashes near Sheffield - including one on the M1 - requiring an emergency services response.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The scene on the M1 this afternoon (Tuesday, September 19, 2023) following the crashThe scene on the M1 this afternoon (Tuesday, September 19, 2023) following the crash
The scene on the M1 this afternoon (Tuesday, September 19, 2023) following the crash

The emergency services have been sent out to two crashes near Sheffield this afternoon, including one on the M1.

The first collision took place on Meadowhall Way near Meadowhall just before 12.45pm this afternoon (Tuesday, September 19, 2023).

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police said: "We received reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus and a Audi A1, at around 12.43pm today (19 September) on Meadowhall Way, Sheffield. Officers and Ambulance Services both attended the scene. No serious injuries have been reported from all parties involved. The cars have been recovered and the road is now open, with traffic returning to normal."

The second collision occurred at Junction 31 of the M1 in Aston, Rotherham, at around 1.30pm today, involving a lorry and a red Chevrolet.

The SYP spokesperson told The Star: "Officers alongside Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services attended the scene.

No injuries have been reported from both drivers. The M1 remains open as usual."

Related topics:AstonEmergency servicesSheffieldA57Traffic building