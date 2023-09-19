The former South Yorkshire Police constable is accused of sending sexual images and pursuing an 'emotional or sexual' relationship with a 'vulnerable' girl when she was 'aged 14 or 15'.

A former police constable with South Yorkshire Police is set to face a misconduct hearing, accused of sending sexual messages and pursuing a relationship with a girl aged 14 or 15.

The allegations have been made against former police constable Douglas Macdonald, whose misconduct hearing is set to be held later this week.

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police outlining the allegations state that between 'May 2017 and November 2018 the former South Yorkshire Police constable Douglas Macdonald sent sexual images and videos to Miss A when she was 14 or 15 years old. He did this via Snapchat, Instagram and other electronic means'.

The documents continue: "Further, on 10th November 2018 the officer made inappropriate sexual comments to Miss A whilst on duty and continued to pursue a sexual or emotional relationship whilst knowing she was a vulnerable child.

"The officer continued this pursuit of Miss A until August 2019."

If Mr Macdonald's conduct is proven, it would allegedly amount to the a breach of the force's Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of 'discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy'.