Emergency services respond to chemical scare involving Barnsley school children
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to Barnsley this afternoon following a chemical scare involving school children.
Emergency services were called out to Wentworth Way, Tankersley, after a concerned member of the public saw a group of children playing in a pile of white powder at the side of the street.
The concerned passer-by was worried what the substance was.
Firefighters tested the powder and it turned out to be a farm fertiliser.
No injuries or side effects have been reported.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 12pm today, officers received reports from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue of an unknown substance, which we now know to be fertiliser, on Wentworth Way in the Tankersley area of Barnsley.“Emergency services cordoned off Wentworth Way and placed a diversion on Maple Road while they determined the nature of the substance.“An ambulance was called to the scene as a precautionary measure for those that came into contact with the substance. No injuries or ill effects have been reported.“Officers have attended the scene and identified the substance as fertiliser.”