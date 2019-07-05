Man and woman to go on trial for Barnsley murder

A man and woman are to go on trial over a murder in Barnsley.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 11:38
Gary Dean

Gary Dean, aged 48, was attacked in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common – close to where he lived – on Thursday, September 6, last year.

Scott Dawson, aged 41, of Allotts Court, Barnsley and Carol Dawson, 72, of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley, are both accused of murder.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.