Emergency services carry out exercise at Sheffield Arena as top cop warns terrorism threat 'remains very real'

Around 300 volunteers were drafted in to help with the exercise which took place on Monday, October 10 and involved police, ambulance and fire services, as well as ‘specialist counter-terrorism resources’.

South Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable, David Hartley, said such exercises take months of planning and are taken ‘very seriously’ because they are as close as they get to ‘real life experience’.

He added: “We regularly test our plans for responding to a major incident or large scale emergency. This allows us to ensure we are as prepared as possible should such an incident occur. We have also been able to invite some national specialist resources along so they can test their plans to the different threats we may face.

“The element of surprise for those involved is essential as it helps test their knowledge, training and experience so we can work out areas which we might need to improve. The learning which comes from such an exercise is shared across policing and our partner agencies with a view to continuous improvement of our approach. I know those in the area or passing through may be concerned about some of the noises they hear or the increased presence of emergency services so I’m keen to reassure everyone that this is a pre-planned exercise. It is not in response to any specific threat and the UK terrorism threat level remains at substantial which means an attack is likely.”

Detective Superintendent Matt Davison, Regional Counter Terrorism Policing Lead for Protect and Prepare, said: “The threat from terrorism unfortunately remains very real.

“Whilst we work around the clock to deter, detect and disrupt terrorist activity, it is also vital that we continually develop our emergency response. Exercises such as this at Sheffield Arena are absolutely essential in helping us test our tactics and methods and to prepare officers and staff for the realities of major incidents that could happen in our communities. Today, specialist counter terrorism resources have worked alongside South Yorkshire Police, as well as other local agencies and organisations. By testing the full spectrum of the emergency response, there is greater opportunity for learning and ultimately improvement.

“This type of exercising - often with our blue light partners, local and national government - happens regularly, not just in South Yorkshire, but right across the UK.”