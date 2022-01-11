Emergency services called out as car crashes into house on The Chase, Aston, near Sheffield
Emergency services were called to a street near Sheffield after a car crashed into the front of a house.
The incident happened at just after 9pm last night on The Chase, Aston, and no one is believed to have been injured in the collision.
Read More
Firefighters from Aston, Birley Moor and Adwick fire stations were sent to the incident, along with South Yorkshire Police officers.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “A car had gone into a building. The crews left the scene at 10.15pm.”
Police said they were called by the fire service at about 9.15pm last night to tell them about the crash
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses saw two occupants exit the vehicle and walk away from the scene.
“The car, a silver Mercedes E280 CDI, was recovered at the scene.
“Enquiries are continuing to locate the owner of the vehicle at this time.”