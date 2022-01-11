The incident happened at just after 9pm last night on The Chase, Aston, and no one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

Firefighters from Aston, Birley Moor and Adwick fire stations were sent to the incident, along with South Yorkshire Police officers.

Picture shows the scene at The Chase, Aston, last night, after a car crashed into the side of a house

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “A car had gone into a building. The crews left the scene at 10.15pm.”

Police said they were called by the fire service at about 9.15pm last night to tell them about the crash

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses saw two occupants exit the vehicle and walk away from the scene.

“The car, a silver Mercedes E280 CDI, was recovered at the scene.