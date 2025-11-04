A man is fighting for his life after a serious crash which saw four casualties taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have now described the extent of the injuries suffered in the collision in Worsborough, Barnsley, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the crash happened at Bank End Road in Worsbrough. Picture: Google | Google

It is understood to have happened near a crossroads, with three other people also injured in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police closed roads in the area for several hours while they dealt with the aftermath and investigated what had happened, with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also on the scene.

In a statement, police said the force is now appealing for witnesses, footage and information following the crash.

They said: “At 4.45am (Monday 3 November) it is reported that a black Citroen C3 and a red Audi A3 were involved in a collision on Bank End Road in Worsbrough.

“The driver of the Citroen, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. His family has been informed and is being supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 17-year-old boy, 31-year-old man, and 27-year-old woman received minor injuries.”

If you witnessed the collision and have information please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 90 of November 3, 2025.

You can report online by logging onto https://orlo.uk/0l7ch

Footage can be shared with us directly with police on https://orlo.uk/qN9VX