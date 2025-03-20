Emergency services have described injuries suffered when a car knocked over traffic lights yesterday, in an incident also involving a pedestrian.

The collision happened at the junction of Western Bank and Clarkson Street on Wednesday afternoon, with an ambulance sent to the scene, which was just outside Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

It left the traffic light at the pedestrian crossing on the corner next to the Children’s Hospital at an acute angle, with traffic delayed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Picture shows the damaged traffic lights and crossing after the crash | National World

Today it was revealed that the incident involved both a pedestrian and a car.

South Yorkshire Police described the incident as ‘ minor injury’ collision involving one vehicle, a pedestrian and lamp post.

They added: “There were no serious injuries reported.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also issued a statement: They said: “We received an emergency call at 2.20pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 19 March) to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Western Bank, Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene but no patients were conveyed to hospital.”

Two highway maintenance vans were on the scene this afternoon as repairs to the crossing were being made.

People were still attempting to cross the road, while workmen in high visibility orange were at the scene.

