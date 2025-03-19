A traffic light has been left bent at an acute angle after a crash at a pedestrian crossing which stopped vehicles on a Sheffield street today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture taken late this afternoon shows the light, which controls traffic outside Sheffield Children’s hospital, knocked to an acute angle, after the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star understands the lights were hit by a car earlier this afternoon, with buses temporarily diverted as a result of the collision, which affected traffic on Western Bank.

It is also the site of a pedestrian crossing.

The traffic light this evening after a crash outside Sheffield Children's Hospital. Photo: National World | National World

The crash happened at the junction with Clarkson Street, and traffic is now said to be flowing normally. The site also has a pedestrian crossing light.

Despite its angle and the damage, the traffic light was still being used this evening. Pedestrian were described as bending down to try to get to the button to activate the pedestrian crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A works van could seen on the other side of Western Road, with flashing orange lights.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇