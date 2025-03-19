Traffic light left at crazy angle after car crashes into crossing outside Sheffield hospital

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 19:28 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 19:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A traffic light has been left bent at an acute angle after a crash at a pedestrian crossing which stopped vehicles on a Sheffield street today.

A picture taken late this afternoon shows the light, which controls traffic outside Sheffield Children’s hospital, knocked to an acute angle, after the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star understands the lights were hit by a car earlier this afternoon, with buses temporarily diverted as a result of the collision, which affected traffic on Western Bank.

It is also the site of a pedestrian crossing.

The traffic light this evening after a crash outside Sheffield Children's Hospital. Photo: National WorldThe traffic light this evening after a crash outside Sheffield Children's Hospital. Photo: National World
The traffic light this evening after a crash outside Sheffield Children's Hospital. Photo: National World | National World

The crash happened at the junction with Clarkson Street, and traffic is now said to be flowing normally. The site also has a pedestrian crossing light.

Despite its angle and the damage, the traffic light was still being used this evening. Pedestrian were described as bending down to try to get to the button to activate the pedestrian crossing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A works van could seen on the other side of Western Road, with flashing orange lights.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:Sheffield Children's HospitalSheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceTrafficYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice