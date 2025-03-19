Traffic light left at crazy angle after car crashes into crossing outside Sheffield hospital
A picture taken late this afternoon shows the light, which controls traffic outside Sheffield Children’s hospital, knocked to an acute angle, after the collision.
The Star understands the lights were hit by a car earlier this afternoon, with buses temporarily diverted as a result of the collision, which affected traffic on Western Bank.
It is also the site of a pedestrian crossing.
The crash happened at the junction with Clarkson Street, and traffic is now said to be flowing normally. The site also has a pedestrian crossing light.
Despite its angle and the damage, the traffic light was still being used this evening. Pedestrian were described as bending down to try to get to the button to activate the pedestrian crossing.
A works van could seen on the other side of Western Road, with flashing orange lights.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.