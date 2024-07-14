West Street: Woman, 19, taken to hospital after crash which closed busy Sheffield road
Emergency services were called to an incident on West Street yesterday, Saturday, July 13, at 11.19pm.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “One patient was conveyed to the Northern General Hospital.”
The road was closed by police for more than two hours following the collision, which Supertram said involved a pedestrian and a car.
Supertram said in an update shortly after 2am this morning, Sunday, July 14, that the road had reopened and services would be running normally today.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.09pm on Saturday, July 13, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on West Street, Sheffield involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
“A 19-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a vehicle and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.
“West Street was closed from the junction at Rockingham Street to the Westfield Terrace junction.
