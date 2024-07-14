Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on a busy road in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to an incident on West Street yesterday, Saturday, July 13, at 11.19pm.

Google

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “One patient was conveyed to the Northern General Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed by police for more than two hours following the collision, which Supertram said involved a pedestrian and a car.

Supertram said in an update shortly after 2am this morning, Sunday, July 14, that the road had reopened and services would be running normally today.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.09pm on Saturday, July 13, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on West Street, Sheffield involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“A 19-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a vehicle and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.

“West Street was closed from the junction at Rockingham Street to the Westfield Terrace junction.

“West Street was re-opened at 1.59am on Sunday, July 14.”