West Street: Woman, 19, taken to hospital after crash which closed busy Sheffield road

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on a busy road in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called to an incident on West Street yesterday, Saturday, July 13, at 11.19pm.

Google

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “One patient was conveyed to the Northern General Hospital.”

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed by police for more than two hours following the collision, which Supertram said involved a pedestrian and a car.

Supertram said in an update shortly after 2am this morning, Sunday, July 14, that the road had reopened and services would be running normally today.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.09pm on Saturday, July 13, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on West Street, Sheffield involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“A 19-year-old woman was involved in a collision with a vehicle and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.

“West Street was closed from the junction at Rockingham Street to the Westfield Terrace junction.

“West Street was re-opened at 1.59am on Sunday, July 14.”

Related topics:West StreetHospitalSheffieldYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice