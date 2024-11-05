West Bawtry Road, Rotherham: South Yorkshire Police issue update on men seriously injured in fatal crash
South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a crash on West Bawtry Road at 9.24pm on Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Officers arrived to find two vehicles - a grey Hyundai IX20 and a black Honda Civic - had been involved in a crash.
Yesterday (November 4), a police spokesperson confirmed the passenger in the Honda, a man in his 20s, had died at the scene.
The man’s family are being supported by specialist police officers.
Both drivers were taken to hospital, where police have confirmed they remain today.
The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.
The 57-year-old driver of the Hyundai was also hospitalised with injuries still thought to be “potentially life threatening”.