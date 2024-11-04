West Bawtry Road, Rotherham: Tragedy as man in his 20s dies and two other men in hospital after horror crash
South Yorkshire Police reported on Sunday, November 3, 2024, of a closure on West Bawtry Road following a road traffic collision.
Officers attended the scene at 9.24pm. The incident involved two vehicles - a grey Hyundai IX20 and a black Honda Civic.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed the passenger in the Honda, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family are being supported by specialist police officers.
Both drivers were taken to hospital, where they remain. The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old man, is said to have sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 57-year-old man, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.
Enquiries into the incident are reportedly ongoing.