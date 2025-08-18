A wildfire raged for more than a day, with 16 fire engines deployed to battling the blaze over that time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were initially called to the fire at Wharncliffe Woods, off Manchester Road in Stocksbridge, at around 5.30pm on Friday, August 18.

Five fire engines attended initially, with crews fighting the blaze throughout the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of more than 24 hours, 16 fire engines were called to deal with a wildfire in Sheffield. | Google

In total, 16 different engines alongside a water carrier from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and two wildfire units dealt with the fire, which spread across an area of two - four kilometres.

Over the weekend, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue released updates on Facebook warning people to avoid the area.

The fire was finally extinguished at 7.30pm on Saturday August 16, with further inspections continuing until Sunday morning.

It came only a couple of days after a wildfire consumed allotments in Shirecliffe, in an incident that is believed to have been started deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews attended a wild fire at Wharncliffe Woods, off Manchester Road, Stocksbridge after a call was received at 5.28pm.

“Five fire engines attended initially but over the course of the incident sixteen different fire engines attended alongside a water carrier from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and two wildfire units.

“The fire involved between two and four kilometres of woodland and was extinguished using main jets and a wildfire hose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews came away at around 7.30pm on Saturday but further inspections continued until Sunday morning to ensure the fire was completely out.”

The Star has reached out to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to ask how the fire is believed to have started.