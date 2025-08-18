Stocksbridge: 16 fire engines dealt with wildfire that raged in Sheffield woodlands for over 24 hours
Firefighters were initially called to the fire at Wharncliffe Woods, off Manchester Road in Stocksbridge, at around 5.30pm on Friday, August 18.
Five fire engines attended initially, with crews fighting the blaze throughout the night.
In total, 16 different engines alongside a water carrier from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and two wildfire units dealt with the fire, which spread across an area of two - four kilometres.
Over the weekend, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue released updates on Facebook warning people to avoid the area.
The fire was finally extinguished at 7.30pm on Saturday August 16, with further inspections continuing until Sunday morning.
It came only a couple of days after a wildfire consumed allotments in Shirecliffe, in an incident that is believed to have been started deliberately.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews attended a wild fire at Wharncliffe Woods, off Manchester Road, Stocksbridge after a call was received at 5.28pm.
“Five fire engines attended initially but over the course of the incident sixteen different fire engines attended alongside a water carrier from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and two wildfire units.
“The fire involved between two and four kilometres of woodland and was extinguished using main jets and a wildfire hose.
“Crews came away at around 7.30pm on Saturday but further inspections continued until Sunday morning to ensure the fire was completely out.”
The Star has reached out to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to ask how the fire is believed to have started.