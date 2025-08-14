At around midday yesterday (August 13), eight crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene of a blaze near Penrith Road, in Shirecliffe.

Firefighters tackled what was described as a ‘large wildfire’ which consumed an allotment and damaged nearby shrubbery.

Due to the hot, dry weather - with temperatures reaching highs of 28 degrees in the afternoon - there were fears the blaze could spread further.

Two off road specialist vehicles were deployed along with the eight fire engines to handle the situation.

Thanks to the tireless work of response crews, further spread was averted and the fire was extinguished by 6pm.

Crews remained at the scene for a further three hours, and investigations have led them to believe the fire was started deliberately.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: "Crews were called at 12:35pm yesterday to reports of a fire on Penrith Road, Sheffield.

"On arrival a large amount of grass and woodlands were well alight. At the height of the fire we had eight fire engines and two off road specialist vehicles alongside a number of other fire service assets.

"Firefighters worked tirelessly in extreme heat to tackle the flames and prevent further spread. The fire was extinguished by 5.54pm with the last remaining crews leaving the scene at 9.05pm.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. We would like to remind the public of the dangers the high temperatures and drought conditions bring.

"We ask that they dispose of cigarettes responsibly, avoid garden or camp fires and to not use disposable BBQs in parks or the countryside.

"Our crews and control room staff worked tirelessly yesterday, to safely resolve this incident and others across the county."

