Emergency services have described the incident which led to the closure of a busy road near Sheffield United’s academy this morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and the ambulance service have now explained that a pedestrian had to be taken to hospital after a collision involving a van at a junction close to the well known facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police closed a section of Shirecliffe Road near the junction with Firshill Crescent, in Shirecliffe, early this morning.

Police told The Star: “We were called at 5.48am today (February 20) to reports of a road traffic collision in Sheffield.

Emergency services were sent to the junction of Shirecliffe Road and Firshill Crescent. Photo: Google | Google

“It is reported that a white Vauxhall Vivaro van was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at the junction of Firshill Crescent and Shirecliffe Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A road closure was in put place for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also sent to the incident.

They told The Star: ‘We received an emergency call at 5.45am this morning (Thursday February 20) to report a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Bus services were affected by the incident earlier today.

Bus operator Stagecoach said on social media this morning: “Due to a police incident on Shirecliffe Road, Service 83 is having to divert via Herries Road/Norwood Rd in both directions.

“We are unable to serve Shirecliffe Road or Firshill Crescent until this is clear.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirecliffe Road is well known as the base for Sheffield United’s academy, which is close to the junction with Firshill Crescent.

It is also one of the main roads in Shirecliffe, running between Herries Road, and, after its name changes to Cooks Wood Road, to Rutland Road.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest breaking news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today