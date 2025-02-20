Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traffic is being diverted this morning, due to a police incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus services have also been affected by the incident, which is reported to have happened on Shirecliffe Road, in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus operator Stagecoach said on social media this morning: “Due to a police incident on Shirecliffe Road, Service 83 is having to divert via Herries Road/Norwood Rd in both directions.

“We are unable to serve Shirecliffe Road or Firshill Crescent until this is clear.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.“

Shirecliffe Road is well known as the base for Sheffield United’s training ground, which is close to the junction with Firshill Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇