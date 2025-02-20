Shirecliffe Road: Diversions in place after 'police incident' near Sheffield United training ground
Bus services have also been affected by the incident, which is reported to have happened on Shirecliffe Road, in Sheffield.
Bus operator Stagecoach said on social media this morning: “Due to a police incident on Shirecliffe Road, Service 83 is having to divert via Herries Road/Norwood Rd in both directions.
“We are unable to serve Shirecliffe Road or Firshill Crescent until this is clear.
“Apologies for any inconvenience.“
Shirecliffe Road is well known as the base for Sheffield United’s training ground, which is close to the junction with Firshill Crescent.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.
