Sheffield trams: Traffic begins to clear as car is removed from city tram tracks
Traffic is beginning to clear after emergency services towed a vehicle that mounted tram tracks in the city centre earlier today.
At around 9.20am this morning emergency services were called to the incident on Hoyle Street, near the junction with Netherthorpe Road.
The vehicle has now been successfully removed and traffic is clearing despite some disruptions earlier.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.21am this morning to report a road traffic collision on Hoyle Street in Sheffield.
“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene but no patients were conveyed to hospital.”
