Energency services are on the scene following an incident on the tram tracks in Sheffield this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car can be seen on the tramlines at Netherthorpe Road this morning, with a number of men in high vis jackets standing guard.

Emergency services are on Netherthorpe Road this morning following an incident on the tram tracks | Finn Smith

Paramedics and police are also at the scene.

Tram services were disrupted but they are now said to be operating again.

Tram bosses and South Yorkshire Police have both been contacted.

More to follow.