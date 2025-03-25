Sheffield trams: Emergency services at scene after incident on tram tracks

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:45 BST

Energency services are on the scene following an incident on the tram tracks in Sheffield this morning.

A car can be seen on the tramlines at Netherthorpe Road this morning, with a number of men in high vis jackets standing guard.

Emergency services are on Netherthorpe Road this morning following an incident on the tram tracksplaceholder image
Emergency services are on Netherthorpe Road this morning following an incident on the tram tracks | Finn Smith

Paramedics and police are also at the scene.

Tram services were disrupted but they are now said to be operating again.

Tram bosses and South Yorkshire Police have both been contacted.

More to follow.

