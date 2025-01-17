Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a statement following an incident at Sheffield railway station which caused hours of disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern announced yesterday afternoon, Thursday, January 16, that ‘due to trespassers on the railway at Sheffield the line is blocked’.

Numerous train services were cancelled or delayed, with trains unable to run between Sheffield and Meadowhall/Darnall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police said a person had been taken to a 'place of safety' after an incident at Sheffield station caused major disruption to train services on Thursday, January 16. File photo shows a BTP officer. | National World

The disruption began shortly before 4pm and continued throughout the evening, affecting trains between Sheffield and Leeds, Doncaster, Nottingham, Hull and Huddersfield.

British Transport Police said in a statement issued at 8.15pm yesterday: “Officers were called to Sheffield Station at 3.46pm today (16 January) to reports of a concern for welfare.

“Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to a place of safety.”

Northern said during the disruption that passengers affected could travel on any reasonable alternative routes.

It also provided some rail replacement buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers who were delayed by more than 15 minutes were advised to hold on to their tickers and claim compensation by visiting: http://northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

Northern posted on X (formerlt Twitter) at 6.37am this morning to say that the disruption had now ended and services were again running as normal.