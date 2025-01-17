Sheffield station police incident: Person taken to 'place of safety' after 'trespassers' on lines caused chaos

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 09:35 GMT
Police have issued a statement following an incident at Sheffield railway station which caused hours of disruption.

Northern announced yesterday afternoon, Thursday, January 16, that ‘due to trespassers on the railway at Sheffield the line is blocked’.

Numerous train services were cancelled or delayed, with trains unable to run between Sheffield and Meadowhall/Darnall.

British Transport Police said a person had been taken to a 'place of safety' after an incident at Sheffield station caused major disruption to train services on Thursday, January 16. File photo shows a BTP officer.British Transport Police said a person had been taken to a 'place of safety' after an incident at Sheffield station caused major disruption to train services on Thursday, January 16. File photo shows a BTP officer.
British Transport Police said a person had been taken to a 'place of safety' after an incident at Sheffield station caused major disruption to train services on Thursday, January 16. File photo shows a BTP officer. | National World

The disruption began shortly before 4pm and continued throughout the evening, affecting trains between Sheffield and Leeds, Doncaster, Nottingham, Hull and Huddersfield.

British Transport Police said in a statement issued at 8.15pm yesterday: “Officers were called to Sheffield Station at 3.46pm today (16 January) to reports of a concern for welfare.

“Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to a place of safety.”

Northern said during the disruption that passengers affected could travel on any reasonable alternative routes.

It also provided some rail replacement buses.

Passengers who were delayed by more than 15 minutes were advised to hold on to their tickers and claim compensation by visiting: http://northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

Northern posted on X (formerlt Twitter) at 6.37am this morning to say that the disruption had now ended and services were again running as normal.

