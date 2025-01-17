Sheffield station police incident: Person taken to 'place of safety' after 'trespassers' on lines caused chaos
Northern announced yesterday afternoon, Thursday, January 16, that ‘due to trespassers on the railway at Sheffield the line is blocked’.
Numerous train services were cancelled or delayed, with trains unable to run between Sheffield and Meadowhall/Darnall.
The disruption began shortly before 4pm and continued throughout the evening, affecting trains between Sheffield and Leeds, Doncaster, Nottingham, Hull and Huddersfield.
British Transport Police said in a statement issued at 8.15pm yesterday: “Officers were called to Sheffield Station at 3.46pm today (16 January) to reports of a concern for welfare.
“Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to a place of safety.”
Northern said during the disruption that passengers affected could travel on any reasonable alternative routes.
It also provided some rail replacement buses.
Passengers who were delayed by more than 15 minutes were advised to hold on to their tickers and claim compensation by visiting: http://northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay
