Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Trespassers’ on the railway line in Sheffield are causing major disruption to trains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern announced at 4.45pm today, Thursday, January 16, that train services were being cancelled or delayed as a result.

A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected assault at Sheffield railway station. Photo: Google | Google

Posting on social media, it said: “Due to trespassers on the railway at Sheffield the lines are blocked. Train services in this area will be cancelled or delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update, it said tickets were being accepted on ticket acceptance is in place on tram trains between Sheffield and Rotherham Central, and on Transpennine Express and Cross Country trains via ‘any reasonable route’.

A member of the public reported seeing a number of police at Sheffield railway station this afternoon.

The Star has attempted to contact British Transport Police.