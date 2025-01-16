Sheffield trains: 'Trespassers' on the line cause major disruption, with lines blocked
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern announced at 4.45pm today, Thursday, January 16, that train services were being cancelled or delayed as a result.
Posting on social media, it said: “Due to trespassers on the railway at Sheffield the lines are blocked. Train services in this area will be cancelled or delayed.
In an update, it said tickets were being accepted on ticket acceptance is in place on tram trains between Sheffield and Rotherham Central, and on Transpennine Express and Cross Country trains via ‘any reasonable route’.
A member of the public reported seeing a number of police at Sheffield railway station this afternoon.
The Star has attempted to contact British Transport Police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.