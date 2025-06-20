A plume of smoke could be seen for miles over Sheffield after a blaze broke out in woodlands near the centre of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent firefighters to the scene yesterday evening, and spent over an hour dealing with an incident which is thought to have been caused by cooking in woods just off Brunswick Road, between Burngreave and the city centre.

Crews believe teh area had been used as a campsite.

The service told The Star: “We were called at 6.47pm (June 19). Firefighters from Rivelin station attended the incident which involved a derelict structure and is believed to have been used as a campsite.

“The fire was accidental due to cooking.”

A fire broke out in woods next to Brunswick Road. Photo: Google | Google

The crew left the scene at 7.57pm.

It came on a busy evening for firefighters, who were also called to a number of grass fires across South Yorkshire.

> Firefighters from Stocksbridge station attended a deliberate grass fire at 7.50pm on Corker Bottoms Way, Sheffield.

> Firefighters from Birley station were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.50pm on Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

> Barnsley firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving grass and a tree at 9.10pm on Yews Lane, Kendray, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire firefighters’ warning during current heatwave

The incidents come as firefighters across South Yorkshire are urging members of the public to be extra careful during the current heatwave.

Temperatures forecast on Saturday (June 21) have prompted the fire officers to issue another plea to the public around helping to prevent any wildfires across the county.

They are asking people to stop having garden bonfires during the period of extreme heat, to refrain from taking disposable BBQs out with them and to ensure they don’t leave rubbish – especially glass bottles – lying around.

Specifically, officers are asking people to consider the impact of their behaviour and, ultimately, wildfires, on things like the local landscape and wildlife.

Firefighters want the public to help prevent wildfires

“During periods of intense heat the ground becomes so dry – this means that fires are easier to start and will spread so much quicker,” said Area ManagerJohn Billings, head of service delivery.

“Our ask of people is, first and foremost, that they don’t burn rubbish in their garden over the coming days. During a heatwave these small fires can easily get out of hand.

“We’re then asking that, especially this coming weekend, people don’t take disposable barbecues out with them to parks, fields or moorland areas. Whilst we know most people are very responsible, the risk of wildfire is extremely high right now.

“And then last but not least, please take your litter home with you or put it in the bin. This one may seem random, but glass bottles in particular can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires.

“Ultimately we want people to consider the impact of their actions on not just us, but also on local wildlife. When you’re out in the countryside and in moorland areas, you are in their home, and what starts as a small fire can easily grow bigger and see them displaced.”

As well as urging people to be careful with things like barbecues and not to have garden bonfires, the service is also asking residents to be vigilant around deliberate fire-setting.

“Lots of the incidents we attend are deliberately, which is really disappointing, but unfortunately not a huge surprise to us,” Area Manager Billings added.

“Our final ask of the public is that if they know anyone who is intentionally setting fires – which tie up our crews and can put people at serious risk – then they report it to us.”

Residents can share information on arson, anonymously, by calling 0800 169 5558.