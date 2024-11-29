A family has been left to pick up the pieces after their home was ruined in a flat fire - caused by their dog turning on the stove.

Mum-of-three Annabeth Robinson, aged 29, hoped to fit in some Christmas shopping on the afternoon of November 22.

This is the remains of one family's home on Paper Mill Road in Sheffield after a fire broke out in their kitchen - caused by their dog jumping up and switching on their stove. | UGC

But she came home at 5.30pm with her partner and youngest son to hear her own fire alarm blaring from her flat on Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen.

Annabeth told The Star: “I could hear the fire alarm from outside and saw smoke through the windows.

“I opened the door and the dog ran out, he was scrabbling to get out the flat.

“We called the fire brigade immediately. Everything’s ruined. The fire started in the kitchen and there’s smoke damage all through the flat. We’ve only got the clothes on our backs.”

Thankfully, neither of her other children were at home or in danger, and she was able to get their dog to safety - but with no one in the flat at the time of the blaze, it left the question of how the fire started.

Now, investigators from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue say the kitchen fire was likely an accident - caused by the dog switching on the cooker.

A spokesperson said: “Fire investigation work found the cause of the fire to be accidental. It is believed that a large dog that was left in the kitchen at the time of the incident had inadvertently turned the cooker hob dials to an on position while flammable items were left on top of them.

“We always advise for people to ensure they keep items well away from cooking appliances and ensure items are not stored in or on top of them, whether they are in use or not.”

Annabeth says the ‘flammable items’ in question was a tin of paint - something she admits “shouldn’t have been left there,” but given how unlikely the freak accident was, she feels the family could never have seen it coming.

Since the fire, the family of five has been put up by friends as they begin to pick up the pieces.

Family friend, Demi Buttery, has also started an online GoFundMe page to support the Robinsons following the blaze.

The page reads: “The whole family has lost everything this close to Christmas so any donations will help, thank you. Please help get this family get back on the right path for Christmas.”