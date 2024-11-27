They may not have been on the front line - but a dedicated band of Sheffield women played a crucial role in winning World War Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With most of the young men sent to fight, Sheffield’s famous ‘Women of Steel’ took up the slack in the city’s steelworks, and kept the nation’s steel coming out of the furnaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Star runs its #LoveYour campaign celebrating the amazing people, places and quirks which make Sheffield so great, let’s remember how great and important they were.

(l-r) Women of Steel Dorothy Slingsby, Ruby Gascoigne, Kathleen Roberts and Kit Sollitt (front) outside the Sheffield City Hall where the Women of Steel statue is now placed. Picture: Andrew Roe | National World

Because without their work, there would have been no steel to make the tanks, ships and aeroplanes that were needed to fight the Nazis

And yet it took decades for them receive any official recognition for what they did. That they battled for that recognition iS just something else to love about then and inspire pride in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star in 2020, when she was aged 98, Kathleen Roberts, one of those great women, said: “We waited such a long time for that 'thank you'.

"The women of Sheffield did more in the war, and gave up more in the war, than people realised.

The Women of Steel statue in Sheffield. The city is proud of what it's women steel workers did in World War Two. Photo: Andrew Roe, Sheffield Newspapers | Andrew Roe Photography

“When I think about those young women with husbands in the forces, who worked long hours in the steelworks with young children waiting at home, and households to take care of, I feel such pride.

“They just got on with it, they always found a way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathleen joined Kit Sollitt, Ruby Gascgoine and Dorothy Slingsby as the four faces of the 'Women of Steel' campaign, which was backed by The Star, and finally won them recognition for what they had done

Kathleen decided something needed to be done after seeing the Women's Land Army on television being entertained at Buckingham Palace by the Queen, while Sheffield’s women steelworkers were receiving no such recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her campaign, the Government officially recognised the the work of the Women of Steel, issuing medals. And a statue honouring their work now stands outside Sheffield City Hall.

They may have not had the credit that the land girls had - but their gritty work in those steelworks was just as important, and the fight they showed to receive the credit they deserved should be a source of pride for us all.

Their work, and their subsequent for for some sort of recognition, is yet another reason to be proud of Sheffield.