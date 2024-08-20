Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed a 21-year-old man on a moped who reportedly collided with a parked car in Sheffield last week has died.

Sharrow Lane, off Washington Road, was shut by police in the early hours of August 12 after a 21-year-old man riding a black Piaggio Fly motorcycle collided with a parked blue Toyota Yarris at around 12.30am.

Flower tributes have been laid at the scene of the fatal crash on Sharrow Lane, with candles spelling out the name 'Blake.' Image taken August 19, 2024. | Dean Atkins

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he has passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vigil was held on Saturday evening attended by friends and family at the site of the crash on Sharrow Lane.

A framed photo has been left at the scene. Flower tributes and an arrangement of candles named the 21-year-old man as 'Blake.' | Dean Atkins

Flower tributes have been laid out at the scene, and candles on the pavement spell out the name ‘Blake.’

A card on one of the flower tributes reads: “My green eye beautiful boy. We love you dearly, you’ll be missed forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police continues to ask for witnesses to the crash or anyone who might have information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to appeal for any witnesses or those who were nearby who might have dashcam footage or CCTV that could help in our officers' investigation to come forward.

“If you have any information, you can contact us by calling 101 or through our online chat. Please quote incident number 15 of 12 August 2024 when you get in touch.”