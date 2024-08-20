Sharrow Lane crash: Flowers left in memory of moped rider, 21, killed in crash with parked car in Sheffield
Sharrow Lane, off Washington Road, was shut by police in the early hours of August 12 after a 21-year-old man riding a black Piaggio Fly motorcycle collided with a parked blue Toyota Yarris at around 12.30am.
He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he has passed away.
A vigil was held on Saturday evening attended by friends and family at the site of the crash on Sharrow Lane.
Flower tributes have been laid out at the scene, and candles on the pavement spell out the name ‘Blake.’
A card on one of the flower tributes reads: “My green eye beautiful boy. We love you dearly, you’ll be missed forever.”
South Yorkshire Police continues to ask for witnesses to the crash or anyone who might have information to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “We continue to appeal for any witnesses or those who were nearby who might have dashcam footage or CCTV that could help in our officers' investigation to come forward.
“If you have any information, you can contact us by calling 101 or through our online chat. Please quote incident number 15 of 12 August 2024 when you get in touch.”
