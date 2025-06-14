Concerned police have mounted a search to find a missing 35-year-old woman.

Natalie was last seen in the Hatfield area of Doncaster around 11.55am yesterday (Friday, June 13, 2025).

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to find Natalie.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Natalie is white, 5ft 7ins with brown shoulder length hair.

“She was last seen wearing all black clothing with glasses and carrying a rucksack.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Natalie’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her?

“Do you know where she might be?”

Anyone who can help is asked pass information to police through their online portal.

You can access their online portal here: https://orlo.uk/O5A8n

Alternatively you can also call them on 101.

Please quote incident number 594 of June 13, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.