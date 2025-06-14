Search underway to find missing Doncaster woman as police grow "increasingly concerned" for welfare

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Jun 2025, 09:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Concerned police have mounted a search to find a missing 35-year-old woman.

Natalie was last seen in the Hatfield area of Doncaster around 11.55am yesterday (Friday, June 13, 2025).

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Natalie was last seen in the Hatfield area of Doncaster around 11.55am yesterday (Friday, June 13, 2025)placeholder image
Natalie was last seen in the Hatfield area of Doncaster around 11.55am yesterday (Friday, June 13, 2025) | Submit

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to find Natalie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Natalie is white, 5ft 7ins with brown shoulder length hair.

“She was last seen wearing all black clothing with glasses and carrying a rucksack.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Natalie’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her?

“Do you know where she might be?”

Anyone who can help is asked pass information to police through their online portal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can access their online portal here: https://orlo.uk/O5A8n

Alternatively you can also call them on 101.

Please quote incident number 594 of June 13, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice