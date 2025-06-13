M18 Doncaster: Northbound carriageway closed following a serious road traffic collision
There’s traffic chaos this afternoon as the northbound M18 is closed following a collision.
Both carriageways are currently closed on the northbound carriageway of the M18 between junctions four and five near Doncaster.
The incident, which is ongoing, is not expected to clear until gone 4pm this afternoon.
Normal traffic conditions should return between 4.15pm-4.30pm, it is reported.
There are currently delays of 40 minutes.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M18 is closed northbound between J4 and J5 due to a collision which has caused a fuel spillage. Emergency services are on scene.”
