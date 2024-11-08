Rotherham Rawmarsh crash: Biker fighting for his life after horror crash which closed Haugh Road all night
The rider was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident, which involved a collision with a Jaguar car yesterday evening.
South Yorkshire Police closed the road for around 12 hours while emergency services, including Yorkshire Ambulance Service, worked at the scene.
Officers, who finally reopened Haugh Road, in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, this morning, after it was closed all night, have today released a statement on the incident
They said: “Yesterday (Thursday, November 7) at 7.15pm we were called to a road traffic collision in Haugh Road, Rawmarsh.
“It is reported that the collision involved a motorcycle and a grey Jaguar F-Pace.
“The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries described as life-threatening.
“Enquiries are ongoing.
“The road was closed following the collision but reopened at 7am this morning (November 8).”
Buses were diverted around the incident this morning.
The bus operator Stagecoach had said South Yorkshire Police had closed Haugh Road, near the Monkwood pub, in a message that they issued on social media at 6.16am today.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said in their post on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to a police road closure on Haugh Road (Monkwood pub) our 8/8a services will be diverting Green Rise/ Harding Avenue/ Lister Avenue/ Thorogate.”
Services have now returned to their normal routes again.