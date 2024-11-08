Haugh Road Rotherham: Police close road near Monkwood pub in Rotherham, diversions in place
The bus operator Stagecoach said South Yorkshire Police had closed Haugh Road, near the Monkwood pub, in a message that they issued on social media at 6.16am today.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said in their post on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to a police road closure on Haugh Road (Monkwood pub) our 8/8a services will be diverting Green Rise/ Harding Avenue/ Lister Avenue/ Thorogate.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The AA has stated: “Road closed due to police incident on Haugh Road northbound from Wilson Avenue to Green Rise. Detour in operation - via bus routes 8/8a. Traffic is coping well. Sensors show that southbound is now open.”
The location of the reported closure is also only a few hundred yards from Rawmarsh Community School, futher down Haugh Road.