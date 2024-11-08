Haugh Road Rotherham: Police close road near Monkwood pub in Rotherham, diversions in place

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 08:12 BST
A road has been closed near a pub this morning in Rotherham due to a police incident, according to bus officials.

The bus operator Stagecoach said South Yorkshire Police had closed Haugh Road, near the Monkwood pub, in a message that they issued on social media at 6.16am today.

Police have been contacted for more information about the closure of the road, near Rawmarsh.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said in their post on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to a police road closure on Haugh Road (Monkwood pub) our 8/8a services will be diverting Green Rise/ Harding Avenue/ Lister Avenue/ Thorogate.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The AA has stated: “Road closed due to police incident on Haugh Road northbound from Wilson Avenue to Green Rise. Detour in operation - via bus routes 8/8a. Traffic is coping well. Sensors show that southbound is now open.”

The location of the reported closure is also only a few hundred yards from Rawmarsh Community School, futher down Haugh Road.

