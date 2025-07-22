Police have described the injuries suffered in a crash which closed a major Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were deployed after a crash at the junction of Rivelin Valley Road and Rails Road, on Monday.

The junction of Rails Road and Rivelin Valley Road. Photo: Google | Google

Last night, ambulance bosses explained that two people had been taken to hospital, and now police have revealed more details of what happened in the crash, including the injuries.

Police told The Star: “We were called shortly after 10am yesterday (Monday 21 July) to reports of a road traffic collision in Rivelin Valley Road at the junction of Rails Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a black Nissan Juke and a blue Volvo V60 were involved in the collision.

“A woman, who was the passenger of the Nissan Juke, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described to be life threatening or life altering. A man, who was the driver, was also taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Rivelin Valley Road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services carried out their work, but has since reopened.

Police said that enquiries were ongoing.

The location is close to the popular Rivelin Valley Trail, a popular destination with walkers.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star they sent ‘a number of ambulance resources’ to the scene, after the collision was reported to them.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received an emergency call at 10.03am (July 21) to report a road traffic incident on Rails Road in Sheffield.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and a team leader, and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”