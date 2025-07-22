Rivelin Valley Road: Police describe injuries after crash shut major Sheffield road, as investigation launched

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
Police have described the injuries suffered in a crash which closed a major Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were deployed after a crash at the junction of Rivelin Valley Road and Rails Road, on Monday.

The junction of Rails Road and Rivelin Valley Road. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
The junction of Rails Road and Rivelin Valley Road. Photo: Google | Google

Last night, ambulance bosses explained that two people had been taken to hospital, and now police have revealed more details of what happened in the crash, including the injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police told The Star: “We were called shortly after 10am yesterday (Monday 21 July) to reports of a road traffic collision in Rivelin Valley Road at the junction of Rails Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a black Nissan Juke and a blue Volvo V60 were involved in the collision.

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

“A woman, who was the passenger of the Nissan Juke, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described to be life threatening or life altering. A man, who was the driver, was also taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rivelin Valley Road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services carried out their work, but has since reopened.

Police said that enquiries were ongoing.

The location is close to the popular Rivelin Valley Trail, a popular destination with walkers.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star they sent ‘a number of ambulance resources’ to the scene, after the collision was reported to them.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received an emergency call at 10.03am (July 21) to report a road traffic incident on Rails Road in Sheffield.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and a team leader, and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice